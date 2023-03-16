Raptors win sixth straight at home, beat Thunder 128-111

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111, extending their season-high home winning streak to six. Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19.O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points and Jalen Williams had 15 for the Thunder, who came in having won three straight and six of seven. Oklahoma City is 13-21 on the road.

