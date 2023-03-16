Ready for Love: Rodgers’ exit would mean new era for Packers
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Love finally has a chance to show he was worth the gamble. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. That means Love would take over as the Packers starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season.