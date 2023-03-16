Sabres preach patience to a young squad in playoff race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are emphasizing patience for the players who are having their first experience of a late-season NHL playoff race. Team captain Kyle Okposo would like nothing more than to help the Sabres end a league-worst 11-year playoff drought. He says he also understands lessons still need to be learned. Management kept the team mostly intact at the trade deadline. Buffalo is 2-5-2 in its past nine games and sits six points out of wild-card contention in the Eastern Conference standings.

