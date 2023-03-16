San Diego State tops Charleston 63-57 in NCAA tourney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Bradley scored 17 points, including two free throws in the final minute, and No. 5 seed San Diego State held on to beat 12th-seeded College of Charleston 63-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs won their first game in the Big Dance since 2015 and ended a four-game losing streak. The win snapped an 11-game skid for the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars lost for the first time in six weeks and have not won a tournament game since 1997. San Diego State advanced to face 13th-seeded Furman in the South Region at the Amway Center on Saturday.

