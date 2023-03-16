Sasser hurt anew as top seed Houston beats Northern Kentucky
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With All-American Marcus Sasser watching from the bench, top-seeded Houston shook off Northern Kentucky for a 63-52 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Chants of “NKU!” and “Overrated!” filled Legacy Arena as the 16th-seeded Norse trailed by only three at halftime and made it 36-all with 15:44 remaining. But Houston pulled away behind 16 points from Jarace Walker. The Cougars next face Auburn with all eyes on Sasser, the team’s top scorer and its first AP first-team All-American since 1984. He injured his groin last weekend and aggravated the issue against Northern Kentucky. Sasser sat out the second half.