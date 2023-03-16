Spanish federation sides against Barcelona over payments

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has joined the long list of entities deciding to take legal action against Barcelona in the corruption case. Prosecutors last week formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation in regard to payments of millions of euros for more than a decade to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. Others siding against the club include the Spanish government, the Spanish league, Real Madrid and more clubs. They will all be accusing parties in the proceedings over the controversial payments. The federation says it sent a report to UEFA about why it is going against Barcelona. It says it has been contributing with authorities and has started its own investigation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.