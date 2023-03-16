Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Devils 4-3 in shootout
By MATT SUGAM
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist in regulation, and Alex Killorn and Ross Colton each scored in the shootout to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for Tampa Bay, which won its second in a row over New Jersey after a victory Tuesday night. Timo Meier had two goals in the third period and Tomas Tatar also scored for New Jersey. Akira Schmid made 21 saves in his 12th start this season.