Stomach bug delays Verstappen’s arrival at Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Two-time defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s arrival at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been delayed because of a stomach bug. The Red Bull driver posted on Twitter that illness forced him to miss his initial flight and meant he could not do his scheduled media duties on Thursday. The 25-year-old Dutchman was expected to arrive on Thursday evening in time for the practice sessions on Friday. Verstappen says he is feeling fine again “after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug.” Verstappen dominated last year’s championship with a record 15 wins and won this year’s season-opening race in Bahrain.

