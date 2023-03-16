Suns hold off Magic 116-113, snap 3-game losing streak

PHOENIX (AP) — osh Okogie made a go-ahead 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter and blocked Paolo Banchero’s 3 in the final seconds as the Phoenix Suns held off the Orlando Magic 116-113 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 19 points. Cameron Payne scored 18 points, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul each had 16 and Okogie finished with 15. The Suns made all 17 of their free throws. Kevin Durant missed his fourth straight game because of a sprained left ankle sustained in warmups before a game his anticipated home debut against Oklahoma City. He has played just three games with Phoenix since coming over from Brooklyn in a trade in February. Markelle Fultz scored 25 points for Orlando.

