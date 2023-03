Swiatek, Rybakina reach semifinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek breezed past Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Next up for Swiatek is 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina, who beat Karolina Muchova, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4. Those two met at the Australian Open in January, with Rybakina winning. On the men’s side, defending champion Taylor Fritz lost to 11th-seed Jannik Sinner, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime in a late match.

