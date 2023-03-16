Swiss skier Gut-Behrami wins super-G title; Shiffrin 14th

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami won the women’s World Cup super-G title and Mikaela Shiffrin finished 14th in her first race since setting the record for most career victories with 87. Gut-Behrami won the last super-G of the season to overtake leader Italian rival Elena Curtoni in the standings. Curtoni finished 1.23 seconds behind in 10th. Gut-Behrami won the season-long super-G title for the fourth time. Shiffrin has already locked up the overall, giant slalom and slalom titles before the last races in her strongest events. The final slalom is on Saturday and the giant slalom is Sunday.

