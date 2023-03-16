Swiss skier Odermatt wins super-G, approaches points record

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won the men’s super-G at the World Cup Finals to close in on the record for most points in a single season. The victory raised Odermatt’s tally to 1,942 points and left him 58 short of the all-time mark set by Austrian great Hermann Maier in the 1999-2000 season. Odermatt can break the record of 2,000 points with a top-three finish in Saturday’s giant slalom. Odermatt won his sixth super-G of the season by beating Marco Schwarz of Austria by 0.29 seconds. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway finished third. Ryan Cochran-Siegle was fourth for the American’s best result of the season.

