Tennessee holds off Louisiana-Lafayette 58-55 in NCAA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 12 points, Jahmai Mashack added 11 and fourth-seeded Tennessee survived a late scare to hold off Louisiana-Lafayette 58-55 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns whittled an 18-point deficit to three in the final minute, but the Volunteers closed it out by forcing tough shots and making just enough free throws. Tennessee advanced to face fifth-seeded Duke in the East Region’s second round at the Amway Center. The Blue Devils routed No. 12 seed Oral Roberts 74-51 earlier Thursday. Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 16 points.

