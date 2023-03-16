Skip to Content
Titans release OLB Bud Dupree after 7 sacks in 2 years

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a five-year contract, parting ways with the big free agent they acquired in 2021 to boost their pass rush. Dupree signed his big contract in March 2021 after spending his first six seasons with Pittsburgh. The Titans signed Dupree despite the 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker tearing an ACL in early December 2020. He becomes the latest veteran cut by Tennessee’s new general manager Ran Carthon. Dupree had just seven sacks in 22 games played over his two seasons in Tennessee.

Associated Press

