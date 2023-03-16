Toffoli, Coleman each score twice, Flames win 7-2 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman each scored twice as the Calgary Flames defeated Vegas 7-2 for their first road victory over the Golden Knights. The Flames, who lost 13 of their previous 20 games, scored seven goals for the third time this season. It marked the first time in nine tries that the Flames won at Vegas since the Golden Knights joined the NHL in 2017. MacKenzie Weegar, Mikael Backlund and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots to win for the fourth time in his last six starts.

