Toney gets England call-up as potential gambling ban looms

Ivan Toney has been called up by England for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers as a reward for being the third-leading scorer in the Premier League. It comes as Toney awaits a possible suspension for apparently breaching multiple gambling rules. It is the second time the Brentford striker has been summoned by England. The first was ahead of Nations League qualifiers in September but he didn’t get onto the field and failed to make the squad for the World Cup a few weeks later. Toney has scored 16 league goals for Brentford this season. Only Erling Haaland and England striker Harry Kane have more.

