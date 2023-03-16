Travel logistics can be tricky amid March Madness whirlwind

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Holy Cross found out Sunday it would face second-seeded Maryland in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Then the more immediate challenge began — figuring out how to travel there. The Crusaders eventually arrived following a lengthy bus ride Wednesday. They were one of a handful of teams to face logistical challenges during March Madness this week. Charleston’s men’s team arranged for a charter flight to its game, but the return trip from Florida was up in the air. Grand Canyon arrived for its men’s game in Denver, but luggage was delayed.

