Travel logistics can be tricky amid March Madness whirlwind
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Holy Cross found out Sunday it would face second-seeded Maryland in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Then the more immediate challenge began — figuring out how to travel there. The Crusaders eventually arrived following a lengthy bus ride Wednesday. They were one of a handful of teams to face logistical challenges during March Madness this week. Charleston’s men’s team arranged for a charter flight to its game, but the return trip from Florida was up in the air. Grand Canyon arrived for its men’s game in Denver, but luggage was delayed.