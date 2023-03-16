Vikings bring back RB Alexander Mattison

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with running back Alexander Mattison. He has has served as a reliable backup to Dalvin Cook over the last four seasons. The Vikings finalized the deal a day after Mattison became an unrestricted free agent. The third-round 2019 draft pick out of Boise State has rushed for 1,670 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, with an average of 4.1 yards per attempt. He also has 70 receptions for 526 yards and three scores.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.