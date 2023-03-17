AP source: Chiefs get FS Edwards, LB Tranquill on 1-yr deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with former Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards III and former Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill to one-year deals. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts were still pending physicals. The moves came after the Chiefs released defensive end Frank Clark to create some salary cap space and signed Charles Omenihu, who had been with the 49ers last season, to replace him on a two-year, $16 million contract. The Chiefs also confirmed a series of coaching changes Friday with Matt Nagy moving back to offensive coordinator and Joe Bleymaier taking over as passing game coordinator.

