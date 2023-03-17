Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:04 AM

AP Source: Colts, QB Gardner Minshew agree on 1-year deal

KTVZ

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Gardner Minshew have agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The person also says Minshew’s contract is worth up to $5.5 million, including incentives. Minshew was 1-3 in four starts filling in for Jalen Hurts over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He reunites with Shane Steichen, the new Colts head coach who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content