AP Source: Colts, QB Gardner Minshew agree on 1-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Gardner Minshew have agreed on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The person also says Minshew’s contract is worth up to $5.5 million, including incentives. Minshew was 1-3 in four starts filling in for Jalen Hurts over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He reunites with Shane Steichen, the new Colts head coach who was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator.

