AP source: Eagles, QB Marcus Mariota agree on 1-year deal

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Marcus Mariota have agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract. That’s according to person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The person also says Mariota’s contract is worth up to $8 million including incentives. Mariota was released by Atlanta last month and will be the backup for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Associated Press

