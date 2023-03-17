Aston-Reese scores 2 as Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Zach Aston-Reese scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 to snap a two-game skid. Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews also scored to help Toronto improve to 4-2-1 in its last seven games. John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok each had two assists and Ilya Samsonov finished with 32 saves to help Toronto increase its lead to three points ahead of third-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division. Martin Necas and Brady Skjei each scored for Carolina in its third loss in four games. Pyotr Kochetkov had 19 saves as the Hurricanes remained one point ahead of second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division.

