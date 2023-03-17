Brown’s Pichardo pinch hits; 1st woman to play DI baseball

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown freshman Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit in a 10-1 loss to Bryant. The left-handed batting utility player from Queens, New York, went to plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and grounded out to first on the first pitch. Pichardo played on the USA Baseball Women’s National Team last summer and walked on to the Brown team last fall. Coach Grant Achilles told her she earned a roster spot in November.

