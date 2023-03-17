Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists and Monika Czinano added 22 points as Iowa beat Southeastern Louisiana 95-43 in a women’s NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday. Hannah Stuelke added 13 points for the Hawkeyes, the second seed in Seattle Regional 4. Iowa will play No. 10 seed Georgia in the second round on Sunday. Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who was third in the nation in scoring at 27 points per game, added seven assists. Cierria Cunningham led Southeastern Louisiana with 15 points.

