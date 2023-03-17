DeRozan scores 49 as Bulls beat Timberwolves in double OT

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine finished with 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds. It was 132-129 when Vucevic brought the Bulls bench to its feet with a thunderous one-handed dunk for a three-point play with just over a minute left. Minnesota’s Naz Reid drove for a layup to make it a four-point game. But DeRozan made four free throws in the final 36 seconds to help Chicago come away with a wild win. Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter.

