Donovan says Ball faces ‘long rehab’ with another surgery

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls coach Billy Donovan wasn’t sure when or even if Lonzo Ball will play again for Chicago, with the point guard set to have yet another surgery on his troublesome left knee. Donovan says Ball will likely undergo a cartilage transplant early next week, though he wasn’t sure which day, and is in for “a long rehab.” He says it would be wrong for him to say he has “no hope” that Ball will play again for the Bulls or that he is “definitely gonna be back.” One thing that gives Donovan optimism is Ball’s work ethic and attitude. The surgery will be the third on the knee in 14 months. Ball also had it scoped in 2018 when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls ruled him out for the season in February.