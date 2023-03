CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Galopin Des Champs stormed up the hill for a convincing victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The pre-race favorite at 7-5 odds answered questions about his stamina by pulling away from Bravemansgame after the final fence to win by about seven lengths. Conflated was third. The victory made jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins three-time Gold Cup champions — on St. Patrick’s Day for the Irish pair.

