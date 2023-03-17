Grizzlies rally from 29 down, stun Spurs 126-120 in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies completed the largest comeback in franchise history after trailing by 29 points in the third quarter, rallying to beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-120 in overtime. Desmond Bane added 21 points, including eight points in overtime, and Tyus Jones had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis, which faced a nine-point deficit in the final minute of regulation before outscoring San Antonio 9-0 to send it to overtime. Devin Vassell had 25 points and Zach Collins added 24 for San Antonio, which fell to 0-5 in overtime this season after being outscored 63-40 in the second half.

