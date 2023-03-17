Jayhawks’ March Madness star gets basketball genes from mom

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas freshman star Gradey Dick can thank his mom for all the basketball talent he inherited. Dick leads the top-seeded Jayhawks into their NCAA Tournament second-round game against No. 8 Arkansas after recording his first career double-double against Howard. His mom is the former Carmen Jaspers. She played six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa in the 1980s and is considered one of the greatest in state history. She went on to become a 1,000-point scorer at Iowa State. No. 2 UCLA plays No. 7 Northwestern in Sacramento, California, in the other West game.

