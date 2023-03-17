Jones’ breakaway goal leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 7-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 2:37 remaining and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 in a matchup of teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. Scott Harrington had two goals for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Troy Terry and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist, Trevor Zegras and Max Comtois also scored and Simon Benoit had two assists for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal stopped 38 shots. Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for Columbus. Nick Blankenburg, Boone Jenner and Cole Sillinger also scored. Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves and also had an assist.

