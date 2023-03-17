March Madness: Jones, Marquette roll over Vermont 78-61
By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kam Jones scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half as second-seeded Marquette beat No. 15 Vermont 78-61 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Oso Ighodaro had 14 and David Joplin 12 as Marquette pulled away in the last 10 minutes and cruised to the rout. Marquette advanced to face seventh-seeded Michigan State on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. Michigan State beat No. 10 Southern California on Friday.