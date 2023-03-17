March Madness: Miami gets 21 from Pack to rally past Drake

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 21 points to rally No. 5 seeded Miami past Drake 63-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes scored the final 10 points in just barely getting out of the first round only a year after reaching the Elite Eight. Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who won despite being held to a season-low 63 points. Wooga Poplar had 15 points.

