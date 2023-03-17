Skip to Content
March Madness without Self: Roberts has KU running smoothly

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Norm Roberts appears to have transitioned smoothly into his acting head coach role for top-seeded Kansas despite all the day-to-day uncertainty and chatter about Bill Self’s status in the NCAA Tournament. Roberts says Self continues to do well in his recovery from the heart procedure he had less than two weeks ago. But it’s still unknown whether Self will be on the bench for Saturday’s second-round game against Arkansas. Roberts says he tries to do what Self would want to do when he makes in-game decisions.

