Maxi Kleber hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks stun Lakers 111-110

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxi Kleber drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a pass from Kyrie Irving in the Dallas Mavericks’ stunning 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving scored 38 points before he drew a double-team on the final play and found Kleber for the winner. Irving scored 13 points in the fourth quarter of his return from a three-game injury absence for the Mavs. Anthony Davis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who missed 12 of their 31 free throws and couldn’t make a field goal in the final 3:16 of another blow to their playoff hopes.

