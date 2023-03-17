No. 1 Gamecocks cruise past Norfolk State in March Madness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 11 points as No. 1 South Carolina moved five wins away from a perfect season after opening the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 72-40 victory over No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Friday. The Gamecocks improved to 33-0 and won their 39th straight dating back to last year’s run to the NCAA title. They’ll face No. 8 seed South Florida on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Bulls rallied to beat Marquette 67-65 in overtime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.