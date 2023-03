SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and led No. 3 seed Notre Dame to an 82-56 win over No. 14 seed Southern Utah in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Guard Sonia Citron chipped in 14 points and a season-high six assists. Megan Jensen led Southern Utah with 11 points. Notre Dame faces No. 11 Mississippi State in the second round.

