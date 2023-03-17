Penn State-Texas 2nd-round matchup carries plenty of meaning
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Penn State and Texas will present one of the most intriguing and meaningful second round games in the NCAA Tournament when the two teams meet for the first time in men’s basketball. The 10th-seeded Nittany Lions and the second-seeded Longhorns are coming off sharp debuts in Des Moines, Iowa, in the Midwest Region. Reaching the second weekend would be a source of satisfaction for each program. They’re both playing in their own way for the long-term futures of their beloved head coaches, too. No. 1 seed Houston plays No. 9 seed Auburn in the other Midwest second-round game on Saturday.