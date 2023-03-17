Pitt holds Iowa State to 22% shooting in 59-41 1st-round win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 13 points and No. 11 seed Pittsburgh held sixth-seeded Iowa State to 23% shooting in a 59-41 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jamarius Burton added 11 points and Greg Elliott had 10 for coach Jeff Capel’s Panthers, who stormed to a 22-2 lead after Iowa State missed its first 11 shots. Things didn’t get much better for the Cyclones, who had three stretches where they missed at least eight consecutive shots. Gabe Kalscheur and Jaren Holmes each had 12 points for Iowa State. Pitt moves on to Sunday’s second-round game against third-seeded Xavier.

