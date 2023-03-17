Skip to Content
Princeton making another memorable March Madness run

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When Mitch Henderson took over as coach at Princeton in 2011, he wanted to give his players a lasting memory like the one from his playing career when the Tigers shocked defending-champion UCLA in an iconic March Madness upset. Now that he has done that following the 15th-seeded Tigers’ first-round win over powerhouse Arizona, there’s a new hurdle to climb. After winning a tournament game for the first time in 25 years, Princeton can earn its first berth in the Sweet 16 since 1967 when only 23 teams were in the tournament by beating seventh-seeded Missouri on Saturday.

