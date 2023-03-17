PSU’s Funk lands on list of great March Madness shooters

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Penn State found out quickly in preseason workouts that newcomer Andrew Funk was a sharp shooter. Coach Micah Shrewsberry immediately instilled in the graduate transfer from Bucknell to be confident in his ability and range. The rest of the country got up to speed when Funk went 8 for 10 from 3-point range for a season-high 27 points to highlight Penn State’s one-sided victory over Texas A&M in the first round. The No. 10 seed Nittany Lions advanced to play No. 2 seed Texas in the Midwest Region in Des Moines, Iowa.

