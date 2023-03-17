Ronaldo included on Martínez’s first squad for Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — New Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has included Cristiano Ronaldo on his first squad since taking over from Fernando Santos following the World Cup. The 38-year-old Ronaldo was left out of Santos’ starting lineup for Portugal’s knockout-phase games at the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo can add to his international record 118 goals when Portugal plays European Championship qualifiers against Liechtenstein on March 23 and at Luxembourg three days later. Martínez made very few changes to the squad that he inherited from Santos. Forty-year-old Pepe is back again in defense, while Ronaldo is still joined by João Félix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva as playmakers.

