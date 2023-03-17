Rybakina routs Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 to reach Indian Wells final

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Elena Rybakina routed top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the BNP Paribas Open final. She’ll play Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, in Sunday’s title match in the Southern California desert. Swiatek had her 10-match winning streak in the desert stopped and was denied a chance to defend her title from last year. Rybakina needed just 76 minutes to finish off Swiatek. Sabalenka, who is the Australian Open champion, improved to 17-1 this year.

