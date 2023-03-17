Sanogo, UConn send Pitino, Iona packing from March Madness

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as fourth-seeded UConn took control and beat Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels 87-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies advanced to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s on Sunday in the West Region after losing in the first round under coach Dan Hurley the last two seasons. Iona had its 14-game winning streak snapped as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions didn’t have the depth to keep up with one of the Big East’s best for 40 minutes. Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gaels with 14 points.

