Saxen, Ducas score 17 each Saint Mary’s beats VCU 63-51

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Saint Mary’s beat ailing VCU 63-51 in the NCAA Tournament. Alex Ducas also scored 17 points as the fifth-seeded Gaels advanced to the second round for the second straight year. Logan Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points. Ace Baldwin led VCU with 13 points, but he appeared to sprain his right ankle on his landing after taking a jumper with just over 14 minutes left in regulation.

