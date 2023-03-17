Schenk getting results in 10th straight week, leads Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Adam Schenk is leading the Valspar Championship and no one can accuse him of being rusty. Schenk is playing for the 10th consecutive week, a stretch that began in Honolulu with the Sony Open. His wife is expecting their first child in little more than a month, and the Indiana native is trying to get in as many tournaments as he can. He leaned on his putter Friday for a 69. That gives him a one-shot lead over Kramer Hickok. Jordan Spieth had a 70 and was two shots behind. The weekend includes college players Nick Gabrelcik and Ludwig Aberg.

