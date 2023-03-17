Ten Hag: Several factors behind Rashford’s hot scoring form

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is on the brink of a 30-goal season for the first time in his career and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is allowing himself a moment of satisfaction after predicting the striker would prove himself a prolific scorer. Ten Hag is not the first United manager to put his faith in Rashford discovering his scoring touch. The England striker has had hot streaks under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but never convinced he could be a consistent goal scorer at the highest level. That was until this season.

