Tippett’s hat trick leads Flyers past Buffalo 5-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Owen Tippett had his first career hat trick, Carter Hart made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee also scored, and Kevin Hayes and Tony DeAngelo each had two assists for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a four-game skid while winning for just the fourth time in 14 games since the All-Star break. Victor Olofsson scored both goals for the Sabres, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games to further hurt their playoff chances. Buffalo entered six points back of a wild-card spot and needed to jump three teams.

