Top-seeded Hoosiers end long break as March Madness begins

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers had plenty of time to rest, regroup and recharge over the past 25 days. They also found some additional motivation after losing two of the three games they played during that stretch. On Saturday, the Big Ten regular-season champs open NCAA Tournament play with a singular mission — protecting their home court and their first No. 1 seed against Tennessee Tech so they can begin the march toward Dallas. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma State and ninth-seeded Miami meet in Saturday’s second game. The winners square off Monday night for a trip to the Sweet 16.

