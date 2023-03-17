Tougher Texas rolls into March Madness after early stumbles

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fought through a season of injuries and early losses that knocked them from preseason No. 3 all the way to unranked at one point. Coach Vic Schaefer even complained his team just wasn’t tough. The Longhorns rallied to win a share of the Big 12 title and earn a critical No. 4 seed to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Texas will face No. 13 East Carolina in the first round. Saturday’s other matchup in Austin pits No. 5 Louisville against No. 12 Drake. Like Texas, Louisville rallied from early losses after a top-10 start.

