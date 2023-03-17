UK officer guilty of misconduct for clubbing ex-soccer star

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has been allowed to keep her job after a disciplinary panel found her guilty of gross misconduct for clubbing former professional soccer player Dalian Atkinson. He died after another officer used a stun gun and kicked him in the head. A disciplinary panel on Friday gave Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith a written warning after finding she unlawfully struck the Black former Aston Villa striker three times with her baton after he had been subdued during a 2016 altercation. Constable Benjamin Monk was sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter in the killing of Atkinson.

